Integrated Ethics Advance Directive Fair

When
Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
Where

Nonconnah Boulevard VA Clinic

Suite 100

Cost
Free

The Memphis VA Medical Center will host the Integrated Ethics Advance Directive Fair.  Veterans are invited to attend and receive assistance with completing Advance Directives and Living Wills.  

Date of Event: Thursday, April 21, 2022 

Time of Event: 9 a.m. - noon; and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: 1689 Nonconnah Blvd, Suite 100

                      Memphis, TN 38132

For questions, please contact Chaquita Shannon at 901-523-8990 extension 4930.

Please wear your mask. 

 

 

 

 

Last updated: