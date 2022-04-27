Hearing screenings offered at Jackson Clinic
- When
-
Monday, May 2, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
May is Better Hearing and Speech Month. The Memphis VA Medical Center Audiology Department will offer hearing screenings on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 9 a.m. - Noon; and 1 p.m.- 3p.m. No appointments necessary.
Location: Jackson VA Community Base Outreach Clinic
180 Old Hickory Blvd
Jackson, TN 38305
For questions contact Dr. Shannon Lieblong at 901-523-8990 extension 5348.