 Skip to Content

Hearing screenings offered at Jackson Clinic

Hearing screenings offered at Jackson Clinic

When
Monday, May 2, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
Where

Jackson VA Clinic

Cost
Free

May is Better Hearing and Speech Month.  The Memphis VA Medical Center Audiology Department will offer hearing screenings on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 9 a.m. - Noon; and 1 p.m.- 3p.m.  No appointments necessary.

Location: Jackson VA Community Base Outreach Clinic

                     180 Old Hickory Blvd

                      Jackson, TN 38305

For questions contact Dr. Shannon Lieblong at 901-523-8990 extension 5348.

 

 

See all events

Last updated: