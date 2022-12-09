PACT Act Awareness Event
PACT Act Awareness Event
When:
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET
Where:
Classroom BE202C
Cost:
Free
When: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 3:30pm – 5:30pm CT
Where: Classroom BE202C at the Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center
Cost: Free
Exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances? Join Memphis VAMC leadership and staff to discuss all things PACT Act related and what you need to know to file a claim. Key areas include:
- Eligibility and Enrollment - New enrollees to the VA should bring a DD214 and your latest tax return. This process requires at least 30 – 45 minutes. Enrollment can also occur over the phone by calling: 1-877-222-8387.
- Toxic Exposure Screening
- VBA Claims Clinic
See more events