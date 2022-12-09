 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Awareness Event

PACT Act

PACT Act Awareness Event

When:

Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET

Where:

Memphis VA Medical Center

Classroom BE202C

Cost:

Free

When:  Thursday, December 15, 2022, 3:30pm – 5:30pm CT

Where: Classroom BE202C at the Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center

Cost:    Free

Exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances? Join Memphis VAMC leadership and staff to discuss all things PACT Act related and what you need to know to file a claim. Key areas include:

  • Eligibility and Enrollment - New enrollees to the VA should bring a DD214 and your latest tax return. This process requires at least 30 – 45 minutes. Enrollment can also occur over the phone by calling: 1-877-222-8387.
  • Toxic Exposure Screening 
  • VBA Claims Clinic 

 

