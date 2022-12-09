PACT Act Awareness Event

When: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 3:30pm – 5:30pm CT

Where: Classroom BE202C at the Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center

Cost: Free

Exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances? Join Memphis VAMC leadership and staff to discuss all things PACT Act related and what you need to know to file a claim. Key areas include: