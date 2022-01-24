Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming soon!
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Memphis VA Medical Center
1030 Jefferson Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
Intersection: Jefferson Avenue and N. Pauline Street
Coordinates: 35°8'33.38"N 90°1'35.49"W