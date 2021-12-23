PRESS RELEASE

December 23, 2021

Print

Memphis , TN — Attention Veterans Effective immediately, the name of the Memphis VA Medical Center Library, located on the second floor of the Administration Building room BE206, has changed to The Veteran Enterprise Center (VEC). The VEC will be closed for renovations...

Attention Veterans

Name Change and Renovation of Memphis VA Medical Center Library

Effective immediately, the name of the Memphis VA Medical Center Library, located on the second floor of the Administration Building room BE206, has changed to The Veteran Enterprise Center (VEC). The VEC will be closed for renovations from December 27, 2021 through January 7, 2022, with a projected reopening date on January 10, 2022. The renovation will include structural demolition and re-construction of the space, and equipment and furniture replacement.

During this time, Barry Powell, My HealtheVet Coordinator, and Gilbert Avery, VEC Technician, will be temporarily re-located to room CE208, located on the second floor of the Administration Building.

For questions or concerns regarding this change, Dr. Peatchola Jones-Cole can be reached at 901-523-8990 extension 5069 or by email at Peatchola.Jones-Cole@va.gov.