Operating status
Situation updates and information
Situation update
Wednesday, Nov 3, 4:13 p.m. ET
All Memphis VA Medical Center clinics and operations are operating normally EXCEPT for the updated visitor, patient and staff restrictions/guidelines below.
*The Memphis VA Medical Center and its Community-Based Outpatient Clinics are not COVID-19 Testing Centers for the general public.
Visitor Access to the Memphis VA Medical Center
MEMPHIS – The primary focus of the Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in response to the COVID-19 Delta variant is the continued safety and protection of Veterans and staff. As a result, additional precautionary measures regarding visitors in the medical center are being taken.
Effective August 12, 2021, and until further notice, visitation limits are one visitor per outpatient with a scheduled appointment and two visitors per day (one visitor at a time) per patient on inpatient wards. Visitation privileges will not be allowed in COVID-19 isolation rooms. No visitors under the age of 18 (including infants) will be permitted. Visiting hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily. These limitations apply to all Memphis VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinic care locations.
For Veterans who require assistance for transportation to an appointment, Veterans Transportation Service can be reached at 901-523-8990 extension 5354 or 5668.
Veterans who have questions should call Telephone Care at 901-577-7221 before visiting the facility.
The understanding and cooperation of all to help ensure the safety of our Veterans and staff is appreciated.
COVID-19 Face Mask Guidance
1. The Memphis VAMC adheres to the issuance of current CDC guidelines for mask-wearing in healthcare and non-healthcare settings. The CDC updated its Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People. This new guidance applies to administrative buildings that do not provide health care, meaning they do not have face-to-face patient encounters. At the Memphis VAMC, this includes the following:
-
Nonconnah call center
-
HBPC Nonconnah - staff only building
a. Consistent with this guidance, and subject to any applicable labor relations obligations, fully vaccinated Federal employees, fully vaccinated onsite contractors, fully vaccinated trainees and fully vaccinated visitors are no longer required to wear masks outdoors on VA property and indoors while in select Memphis VAMC buildings, listed above.
b. Masking requirements remain in place for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and visitors in Veterans Health Administration (VHA) buildings providing health care, which applies to the all Memphis VAMC buildings other than those listed above.
2. For any questions, please contact Infection Control at (901) 523-8990 ext. 7203 or after hours call the Nurse Supervisor for Infection Control on call.
Women’s and Central Clinic Changes
Virtual Video Conference (VVC) and Telephone visits will be available for patients in the Women’s and Central Clinics located on the main campus of the Memphis VA Medical Center. In-person visits will be available by appointment only.
Please be aware of the following guidance:
-
Face Masks are Required to Access VA Facilities
-
No Visitors Authorized Without Prior Approval
-
Veterans without an in-person appointment will not be allowed to enter the facility
-
Patients who need to contact their PACT Team please call Telephone Care at 901-577-7221 or 1-800-636-8262
Shipping Times For Prescriptions
During the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Veterans have noticed increased shipping times for mail order prescriptions as more Americans are using delivery options. Re-order medication refills as early as possible. Refill requests can be made as soon as you receive a prescription. We encourage Veterans to sign up for USPS Informed Delivery and UPS MyChoice – both are free services that notify you when packages are on the way. You may also order and track certain prescriptions in MyHealtheVet. Thank you for your service to our country, and for choosing Memphis VA Pharmacy.
USPS Informed Delivery
UPS MyChoice
Virtual Audiology Service Available: Remote hearing aid programming
Available on direct to iPhone hearing aids and some other models issued within the last 3 years. Allows your audiologist to program your hearing aids from the VA while you are home using app and video call. Please contact your audiologist or Dr. Wanda Taylor at 901-523-8990 ext. 2467 to learn more.
Change to Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Services
The State of TN Department of Veterans Services is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the 901-578-4024.
Facility Entrances and Hours
Effective immediately, the following visitation safeguards are in place:
-
The Bed Tower, Emergency Department and Spinal Cord Injury Building (1st floor), will be the only entrances available for use.
-
All patients, visitors and staff will be screened for COVID-19 at the designated entrance.
-
Outpatients should come to appointments alone if possible. visitors are not allowed access to the medical center.
The following are the hours of operation for each entrance:
Bed Tower Entrance
Monday thru Friday, 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Emergency Department Entrance
Open 24/7 daily including weekends and holidays
Spinal Cord Injury Entrance - 1st Floor (For Employees Only)
Monday thru Friday, 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
-
The Spinal Cord Injury Building entrance on the 1st floor will be the only entrance for employees.
-
For employees who ride the shuttle to and from the Mississippi Boulevard Church parking lot, pick up and drop off will be at the Spinal Cord Entrance on the 1st floor.
-
All employees should have their work identification card available for entrance and should set aside enough time to be at your work area on time.
SPECIAL NOTE: Other than the times listed above, the Emergency Department Entrance is to be used.
Cancellation of Events
While dealing with COVID-19 as a public health threat, for the safety and well-being of veterans and staff, all scheduled events or gatherings that would invite people into the medical center, placing them in close proximity, are being cancelled until further notice. This includes but is not limited to all face-to-face programs and activities that are not designated for specific clinical training. The intent is to resume these activities after the threat of COVID-19 has subsided.
These actions are being taken to ensure the health safety of veterans, staff and visitors. Additional restrictions may be put in place as conditions warrant.
CBOC Information
All CBOCs have limited services. Please see changes above and below.
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse: 877-291-5311
Change your appointment: 901-523-8990, select 5 or 800-636-8262
Media inquiries: 901-577-7224
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Not available
Pharmacy refill: 901-523-8990, select 5 or 800-636-8262, select 5
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care: 901-577-7221 or 800-636-8262, ext. 7221