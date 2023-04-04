COVID-19 Masking Guidance for VA Memphis
The following guidance on masking pertains to the VA Medical Center Facilities and CBOCs when the COVID-19 community transmission level is medium.
Mask are not required for the following areas:
- Cafeteria/Canteen/Dining Area/Breakroom
- Registration/Reception Desks
- Lobbies/Waiting Areas
- Hallways
- Conference Rooms
- Theater
Mask are required for the following areas:
- Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Units (Inpatient and Outpatient)
- Acute Inpatient Medical/Surgical and Mental Health Units
- Intensive Care Unit
- Emergency Department
- Chemotherapy and Dialysis Units
- Procedural Areas (e.g., IR, Cath lab, GI)
- Ambulatory Surgery Unit and Post Anesthesia Care Units
- Clinical Areas where Aerosol Generating Procedures are performed
- Laboratories collecting or handling specimens from known or suspected Covid-19 patients
- Congregate settings and bedded residential settings (e.g., residential mental health)
- Outpatient areas where a significant proportion of patients have high-risk for complications from Covid-19
Masking is still required in any area if requested by the Veteran. Check for signs when you arrive so you know what’s required.