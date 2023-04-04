COVID-19 Masking Guidance for VA Memphis

Mask are not required for the following areas:

Cafeteria/Canteen/Dining Area/Breakroom

Registration/Reception Desks

Lobbies/Waiting Areas

Hallways

Conference Rooms

Theater

Mask are required for the following areas:

Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Units (Inpatient and Outpatient)

Acute Inpatient Medical/Surgical and Mental Health Units

Intensive Care Unit

Emergency Department

Chemotherapy and Dialysis Units

Procedural Areas (e.g., IR, Cath lab, GI)

Ambulatory Surgery Unit and Post Anesthesia Care Units

Clinical Areas where Aerosol Generating Procedures are performed

Laboratories collecting or handling specimens from known or suspected Covid-19 patients

Congregate settings and bedded residential settings (e.g., residential mental health)

Outpatient areas where a significant proportion of patients have high-risk for complications from Covid-19

Masking is still required in any area if requested by the Veteran. Check for signs when you arrive so you know what’s required.