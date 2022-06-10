As a responsible member of the communities in which we serve Veterans, we understand our facilities must operate in a manner that protects the environment and the health and safety of our patients, employees, visitors and communities.

The Memphis VA Medical Center is committed to reducing environmental risk factors and associated expenses at all its facilities by focusing on pollution prevention, resource reduction strategies, environmental compliance, waste reduction and continuous improvement of its environmental program.

In 2005, the Memphis VA Medical Center started the Green Environmental Management System (GEMS) program – according to Presidential Executive Order 13148 requirements and guidance provided by the Veterans Health Administration. Subsequent related Executive Orders have been issued, generally building on the concepts of the original Executive Order further defining goals to make VA more environmentally friendly. The Memphis VA Medical Center has a GEMS manager and a GEMS committee that meet regularly to discuss environmental goals and review environmental impacts throughout the health care system.

The Memphis VA Medical Center is committed to the following actions:

Being a good steward of the environment by complying with federal, state and local environmental laws and other requirements, preventing pollution, minimizing waste, conserving cultural and natural resources and continually improving environmental programs.

Utilizing sustainable practices to eliminate, minimize or mitigate adverse environmental impacts.

Integrating pollution prevention, waste minimization, and resource conservation into operations whenever practical.

Using natural resources efficiently and maintain a policy of protecting plant and wildlife habitats.

Considering the unique conditions of the environment during development and construction of the Memphis VA Medical Center’s facilities.

Training our staff, as needed, to carry out the environmental responsibilities of their positions.

JOSEPH P. VAUGHN, MBA, FACHE

Medical Center Director