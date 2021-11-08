 Skip to Content

Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program

Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program The HPDP Program includes representatives from a variety of clinical settings working together to ensure effective and coordinated health promotion and preventive services are provided to our Veterans.

 Examples of these programs include but are not limited to:

These services are offered at Memphis VAMC, off-site facilities and community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). The HPDP Program will assist Veterans with programs and services in their own communities.

Healthy Living

Chronic diseases often result from unhealthy behaviors that may include: poor diet, physical inactivity, tobacco abuse, increase alcohol consumption, and other unsafe behaviors. The Memphis VA Medical Center's HPDP Program offers services and support to promote the following nine evidenced-based messages that lead to healthy living:

If you would like to learn more about Memphis VA Medical Center's HPDP Programs and services that promote Healthy Living, please contact:

Charmin Thomas, DNSc, APN, BC
Health Promotion Disease Prevention (HPDP)
Program Manager
901.523.8990 ext 6389
charmin.thomas@va.gov

Teresa K. Cook, Psy.D.
Health Behavior Coordinator
901.523.8990 ext 6291
Teresa.Cook@va.gov

Kenneth E. Johnson, MSN
Health Promotion Disease Prevention (HPDP)
Program Support Assistant
901.523.8990 ext 6842
Kenneth.Johnsonf1d9b@va.gov

PACT (Patient Aligned Care Team) Frequently Asked Questions (PDF)
