Do You Have Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?

For more information about MS clinic appointments and resources available at the Memphis VAMC for veterans in the VISN 9 area, or for general questions you may have, please contact —

Susan Kim, M.D.

901-523-8990 x6943

What is a Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence (MSCoE)?

The Multiple Sclerosis Centers of Excellence are congressionally mandated clinical centers which are distributed throughout the United States at centrally located VA Medical Centers. By centralizing locating these centers, veterans have relatively easy access to a large VA Medical Center with many resources to provide excellent care.



The Memphis VA Medical Center is proud to serve as a member of the MS Centers for Excellence providing services for the Mid-South Healthcare Network (VISN 9). We look forward to serving our veterans from the Louisville KY, Lexington KY, Huntington WV, Memphis TN, Nashville TN, Murfreesboro TN, and Johnson City (Mountain Home) TN areas.