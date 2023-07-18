Parking Restrictions July 21, 2023 – July 25, 2023

The parking lot gates along Pauline Street will be closed in preparation for the facility's name dedication ceremony. The 1st gate, closest to the main entrance, will be closed Friday, July 21st, at 3:00 pm and reopen Tuesday morning, July 25th. The 2nd gate, farthest from the main entrance, will be closed Friday, July 21st, at 5:00 pm and reopen Monday, July 24th, at 5:00 am.

During this time, all patients and visitors must use the parking lots adjacent to the Emergency Department and SCI. Your understanding and cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.