Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)
The mission of the Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) is to provide comprehensive support to optimize health and independence of the Veteran. Our vision is to be the premier source of Prosthetic and Orthotic services, sensory aids, medical equipment, and support services for Veterans. We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of the-art adaptive home equipment and the other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and Service Regulation
This rule making adopts as final, with changes, proposed amendments to VA’s regulations governing the provision of prosthetic and rehabilitative items and services as medical services to Veterans.
This rule making establishes a new section for the provision of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services, clarifies eligibility for such items and services, and defines the types of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services available to eligible veterans.
Read the final rule on the Federal Register Publication Date – December 28, 2020; rule effective date, February 26, 2021. Federal Register :: Prosthetic and Rehabilitative Items and Services
Hours
Mon. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Tue. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Wed. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Thur. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Fri. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Sat. CLOSED
Sun. CLOSED
Federal Holidays CLOSED
Appointments
Please contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. A current consult is required to schedule with us.
Contact Information
Memphis: 901-523-8990
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
PROSTHETIC AND SENSORY AIDS
Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and durable medical equipment, including but not limited to:
- Durable medical equipment
- Mobility aids, such as walkers and wheelchairs
- Communication and assistive devices
- Home oxygen services
- Surgical Implants
- Recreational / rehabilitative equipment
- Clinical orthotic and prosthetic custom-fabricated and fitted devices (e.g., shoe inserts, braces, artificial limbs)
- Prosthetic item repairs
- Aids for blindness and visual impairment
- Prosthetic Benefit Programs, including: Clothing Allowance; Home Improvement & Structural Alterations; Automobile Adaptive Equipment; Service Dog Veterinary Health Insurance Benefits
- Sensory Aids including hearing aids and eyeglasses provided to Veterans who qualify (i.e., former prisoners of war or Purple Heart recipients, Veterans with service connected disabilities, non-compensable service connected disability for hearing loss, permanently housebound or receive increased pension based on need for aid and attendance, or Veterans enrolled in the vocational rehabilitation program)
ORTHOTICS AND PROSTHETIC LAB
Contact information
Hours 8:00am-4:00pm
Appointments
Scheduled 8:00-3:00pm
Walk-ins 8:00-3:00pm
Orthotics
BRACING
We offer a wide range of off the shelf items that your provider may prescribe. Although some of these items may be considered simple in nature, we will most likely need to see you for an initial evaluation and measurement. Getting the correct fit and you having a better understanding of the operation of the device, is in your best interest and will ultimately result in a better outcome for you.
KNEE AND BACK BRACING
Knee and back pain are common diagnoses that we see here in the VA. We are dedicated to trying to help you find some relief for your symptoms and for you to retain as much function as possible. Your initial evaluation from your provider is key to that success. Although much of what we see is fairly normal issues with wear and tear, there are issues that require a more thorough evaluation, like current X-ray’s, in order to establish a more effective treatment plan. These factors will aid in determining which device is best for your prescribed condition.
SHOES
All footwear requests will require a current evaluation and consult from Podiatry. Shoe consults from a Primary care physician will not be considered. Podiatry will provide you with a thorough examination from a group of specialists that focus solely on you and the health of your feet.
Consults for new or replacement footwear will need to be seen by the VA orthotics and Prosthetics department or by a VA approved vendor in your area.
