Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)

Contact information

Phone 901-523-8990 Ext: 7593

Hours 8:00am-4:00pm

Appointments

Scheduled 8:00-3:00pm

Walk-ins 8:00-3:00pm

Orthotics

BRACING

We offer a wide range of off the shelf items that your provider may prescribe. Although some of these items may be considered simple in nature, we will most likely need to see you for an initial evaluation and measurement. Getting the correct fit and you having a better understanding of the operation of the device, is in your best interest and will ultimately result in a better outcome for you.

KNEE AND BACK BRACING

Knee and back pain are common diagnoses that we see here in the VA. We are dedicated to trying to help you find some relief for your symptoms and for you to retain as much function as possible. Your initial evaluation from your provider is key to that success. Although much of what we see is fairly normal issues with wear and tear, there are issues that require a more thorough evaluation, like current X-ray’s, in order to establish a more effective treatment plan. These factors will aid in determining which device is best for your prescribed condition.

SHOES

All footwear requests will require a current evaluation and consult from Podiatry. Shoe consults from a Primary care physician will not be considered. Podiatry will provide you with a thorough examination from a group of specialists that focus solely on you and the health of your feet.

Consults for new or replacement footwear will need to be seen by the VA orthotics and Prosthetics department or by a VA approved vendor in your area.