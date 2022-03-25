This six-month research study for caregivers of Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury and Dementia will help caregivers to understand the diagnosis and will teach skills like problem solving, stress management, and mood management.

Are you caring for a Veteran with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Dementia?



If so, we would like to talk with you about a caregiver help research project called REACH Hope (Resources for Enhancing All Caregivers Health).



REACH Hope will be done over the phone and provide you with information on:

Caregiving

Managing safety concerns

Emotional well-being

Staying healthy

Getting social support

Managing challenging behaviors

You will get 6 individual REACH Hope sessions over 3 months. You will learn stress reduction and coping skills (mood management, problem solving). A mobile app will also be used.



You will be assigned by chance to one of two groups. One group will get REACH Hope right after starting the study. The second group will get REACH Hope after waiting for 3 months.



You will receive payment for answering questions during three interviews and a program evaluation, for a total of $100. There is no cost to be part of REACH Hope.



Email: vhamemreach@va.gov

Memphis VA Medical Center

Memphis VA Medical Center 1030 Jefferson Avenue 11-H

Memphis, TN 30104

