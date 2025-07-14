Dr. Kerri Baxter was appointed as the VISN 9 Chief Nursing Officer effective April 22, 2024.

Dr. Baxter joins VISN 9 from VISN 22 after serving as the CNO with oversight of Sterile Processing Service (SPS), VISN Call Center (Administrative, Virtual Care, Nurse Advice Line, and Pharmacy), Nursing Practice of Clinical Resource Hub (CRH), Geriatrics and Extended Care, and Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management.

Dr. Baxter has been employed by VHA since January 1998 holding a wide variety of clinical and leadership roles. She has served as the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Associate Director of Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive (ADPCS/NE). Dr. Wilhoite worked at the Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System (NAVAHCS), Durham VAHCS, Washington, DC, and Tennessee Valley Healthcare System during her 20-year VA career. She has been a staff nurse, psychiatric nurse manager, Local Recovery Coordinator, Mental Health Field Advisor, and Associate Chief Nurse at Durham, North Carolina. Additionally, she has been a strategic partner with stakeholders to improve Veteran outcomes and enhance the workplace for employees across the enterprise.

She is committed to building collaborative relationships to improve Veteran experience, enhance clinical quality outcomes, support clinical staff through a shared governance approach and incorporate the Caring Theory within her division.

Dr. Baxter received her BSN in 1997, MBA with a Heath Care Management emphasis in 2005, and DNP in 2014. Her passion for high quality clinical care and leadership is evident through her academic accomplishments and preparations.