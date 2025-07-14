Ms. Wade assists with overall responsibility for nursing operations of a 220-bed inpatient 1A tertiary care facility and nine Community Based Outpatient Clinics serving Veterans in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi. Prior to her appointment as Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services, Ms. Wade served the Memphis VA Health Care System in various roles including Chief Nurse Acute Care and Chief Nurse Operations, since November 2014. She served in a community hospital’s heart and lung transplant intensive care unit for seven years before joining the Department of Veterans Affairs. In Ms. Wade’s recent roles as Chief Nurse, she has been responsible for oversight of Nursing Education, Nursing Operations, Inpatient Medical/Surgical Units, Intensive Care, and the Emergency Department. Ms. Wade graduated from The University of South Alabama with a Master of Science in Nursing degree with a concentration in Executive Nurse Leadership. She also graduated from Walden University with a Master of Health Informatics degree.