Dr. Berntson is a graduate of Louisiana State University, New Orleans, and completed her Internal Medicine training at the University of Florida. She is Board Certified in Internal Medicine as well as Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine. Dr. Berntson has served as Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care, Deputy Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care, and Chief Medical Officer of the Memphis VA Medical Center’s South Clinic. Dr. Berntson continues to provide primary care for a panel of home-bound Veterans.