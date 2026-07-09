Mr. Nichols comes to us from the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center in North Carolina, where he served as the Administrator, with operational oversight responsibilities for a 49,000 patient facility with over 700 staff. Prior to Fayetteville, Mr. Nichols served as a Health System Specialist to the Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas, where he comanaged operations for nine (9) multi-specialty outpatient clinics. A native of Little Rock, he began his career with VHA in 2001 with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. Mr. Nichols holds a Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a Master’s degree in counseling psychology from the University of Central Arkansas. He holds a certification in psychiatric vocational rehabilitation from Boston University. Mr. Nichols is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a 2018 graduate of Leadership VA.