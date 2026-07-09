In this capacity, Dr. Ferguson has overall responsibility for the medical support operations of a level 1A tertiary care facility delivering medical care, treatment, and services within a 220-bed inpatient facility and nine Community Based Outpatient Clinics covering 53 counties in West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas and Northern Mississippi. Dr. Ferguson is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and has served as Chief of Primary Care, Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care, Acting Deputy Chief of Staff, and Acting Chief of Staff. Before joining the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Ferguson was a partner in a private practice affiliated with Methodist/Lebonheur Healthcare.