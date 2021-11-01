Internships and fellowships

At VAMC Memphis, we strive to hire only the best! Working with and for America's Veterans is a privilege, and we pride ourselves on the quality of care we provide. If you have what it takes, please consider applying for one of our available positions.

Our brand new Career Center is located on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building, and is available for applicants Monday through Friday, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Visit our Career Center to view our announcements, complete any necessary materials, and submit your application package.

If you need additional information, please contact our Human Resources Management Service at 901-523-8990 x5928.

Nursing Staff

If you are a nursing professional interested in working for VAMC Memphis, please contact our Nurse Recruiter at 901-523-8990 x5316.

Pharmacy Residency

If you are interested in a Pharmacy Residency click here for more information.

Post Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The PMHNP residency program provides each resident intensive clinical experiences guided by carefully selected preceptors who are excellent clinicians and caring mentors. More Info

Psychology Training

If you are interested in Psychology Training, please visit the site here.

Dental Residency

If you are interested in a Dental Residency click here for more information.

Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program

If you are interested in the CPE program, please visit our Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program page here.

