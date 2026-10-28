Internships and fellowships

Internships

The Career Center is located on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building, and is available for applicants Monday - Friday, from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Visit our Career Center to view our announcements, complete any necessary materials, and submit your application package.

If you need additional information, please contact our Human Resources Management Service at .

Nursing Staff

If you are a nursing professional interested in working at VA Memphis Healthcare System, please contact our Nurse Recruiter at .

Pharmacy Residency

If you are interested in a Pharmacy Residency click here for more information.

Post Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The PMHNP residency program provides each resident intensive clinical experiences guided by carefully selected preceptors who are excellent clinicians and caring mentors. More Info

Psychology Training

If you are interested in Psychology Training, please click here for more information.

Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program

If you are interested in the CPE program, please visit our Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program page here.

Dietetic Internship

If you have completed an undergraduate degree in nutrition and dietetics from an ACEND-accredited program and are interested in completing a paid dietetic internship to become credentialed as a Registered Dietician, find more information here .

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