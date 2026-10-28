Internships and fellowships
VA Memphis health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships
The Career Center is located on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building, and is available for applicants Monday - Friday, from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Visit our Career Center to view our announcements, complete any necessary materials, and submit your application package.
If you need additional information, please contact our Human Resources Management Service at
Nursing Staff
If you are a nursing professional interested in working at VA Memphis Healthcare System, please contact our Nurse Recruiter at
Pharmacy Residency
If you are interested in a Pharmacy Residency click here for more information.
Post Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The PMHNP residency program provides each resident intensive clinical experiences guided by carefully selected preceptors who are excellent clinicians and caring mentors. More Info
Psychology Training
If you are interested in Psychology Training, please click here for more information.
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program
If you are interested in the CPE program, please visit our Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program page here.
Dietetic Internship
If you have completed an undergraduate degree in nutrition and dietetics from an ACEND-accredited program and are interested in completing a paid dietetic internship to become credentialed as a Registered Dietician, find more information here .