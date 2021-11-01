Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program

ACPE Accredited

Currently offering year-long residency.

Application is available at the ACPE website - https://www.acpe.edu/ACPE/Resources/Forms.aspx

You may email your completed application and accompanying documents to Chaplain Whiteford at Robert.Whiteford@va.gov or mail them to:

VA Medical Center

Chaplain Service - 125

CPE Program

1030 Jefferson Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

Application packages are welcome year-long for consideration in an upcoming Residency year.

Residency Program

Dates: September - August (12 months)

Schedule: Monday – Friday, 0800 – 1630

Preference: One (1) Prior Unit of CPE

Stipend: $29,904 plus benefits

Application: Standard ACPE Application Form (Application forms available online from https://acpe.edu/ or upon request)

Accreditation for all Programs by:

ACPE, Inc.,

55 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd,

Suite 835, ATLANTA, GA 30308

Telephone: 404-320-0849

https://acpe.edu/

Requirements and Preferences for Admission to CPE Residency

Must have completed or be currently working on an M.Div. degree from a seminary accredited by an accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, with a preference for completion of M.Div., or an equivalent level of preparation as established by one’s particular faith group, as a requirement for both residency and extended units. Must have endorsement by religious faith group for ministry/CPE and provide documentation of same, including endorser’s contact information (phone #, email address). Preference for pastoral experience. Demonstrate ability to form significant pastoral relationships. Demonstrate ability to learn from experience through process education. Demonstrate ability to practice professional confidentiality. Demonstrate evidence of ability to work creatively with stress and conflict.

