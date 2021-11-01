Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program information.
ACPE Accredited
Currently offering year-long residency.
Application is available at the ACPE website - https://www.acpe.edu/ACPE/Resources/Forms.aspx
Application packages are welcome year-long for consideration in an upcoming Residency year.
Resource Information
Residency Program
Dates: September - August (12 months)
Schedule: Monday – Friday, 0800 – 1630
Preference: One (1) Prior Unit of CPE
Stipend: $29,904 plus benefits
Application: Standard ACPE Application Form (Application forms available online from https://acpe.edu/ or upon request)
Requirements and Preferences for Admission to CPE Residency
- Must have completed or be currently working on an M.Div. degree from a seminary accredited by an accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, with a preference for completion of M.Div., or an equivalent level of preparation as established by one’s particular faith group, as a requirement for both residency and extended units.
- Must have endorsement by religious faith group for ministry/CPE and provide documentation of same, including endorser’s contact information (phone #, email address).
- Preference for pastoral experience.
- Demonstrate ability to form significant pastoral relationships.
- Demonstrate ability to learn from experience through process education.
- Demonstrate ability to practice professional confidentiality.
- Demonstrate evidence of ability to work creatively with stress and conflict.
Process for Acceptance to CPE Residency
- Submit standard ACPE application form with ALL required attachments and accompanying documents noted in the ACPE application, including copies of all evaluations from previous CPE units.
- Submit an official letter from your endorser indicating endorsement of your participation.
- Submit copies of both college and seminary transcripts. (photocopies are acceptable)
- Interview with the Professional Advisory Group (PAG) admissions subcommittee.
- Acceptance by ACPE Supervisor