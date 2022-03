Clinical Pharmacy Staff

Jarred Bowden, Pharm.D., BCIDP, AAHIVP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship, Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, University of Florida Health Shands Hospital

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Infectious Disease, University of Florida Health Shands Hospital



Emily Brandl, Pharm.D., BCGP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain Management and Palliative Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Dana Brown, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care - Anticoagulation

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., Xavier University College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Stephanie Coveart, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Outpatient Mental Health; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Nashville, TN

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Psychiatry, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Nashville, TN



Cary Duncan, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Academic Detailing/Ambulatory Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Timmye Edwards, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Research, Pharmacoeconomics

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Kevin Freeman, Pharm.D., BCNSP

Chief, Pharmacy Service; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Katie Frieling, Pharm.D., BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., Union University School of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, LA

PGY-2 Ambulatory Care, University at Buffalo-Buffalo Medical Group, Buffalo, NY



Amanda R. Gillion, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Medical ICU; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION/: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency & PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Critical Care, Methodist University Hospital, Memphis, TN



Tommie Jo Guidry, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Spinal Cord Injury; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency & PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Internal Medicine,

VAMC Memphis, TN



Jonathan M. Hoover, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Amanda Howard-Thompson, Pharm.D., BCPS, CDE

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care and Women’s Clinic; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center, Memphis, TN

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Internal Medicine, Methodist University Hospital, Memphis, TN



Mark A. Howell, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Molly Hunt, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Medicine/Surgery

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, TN

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Critical Care, University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, TN



Bryan Paul Jett, Pharm.D., BCPS, CGP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Angela Jolly, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Home-Based Primary Care;

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Seth Keller, Pharm.D., BCPS, CGP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Emergency Department

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Erin Latendresse, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Community Pharmacy Residency, University of Mississippi, Jackson, MS

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Ambulatory Care/Academia, University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN



Sara Layman, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine/Transitions of Care; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

Education: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN

PGY-2 in Ambulatory Care, VAMC Memphis, TN



Jacob Marler, Pharm.D., BCCCP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine/Transitions of Care; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

Education: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Baptist Memorial Hospital, Memphis, TN

PGY-2 in Ambulatory Care/Academia, Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy, Nashville, TN



Angela Marsella, Pharm.D., MBA

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Outpatient Mental Health

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., McWhorter School of Pharmacy, Samford University

PGY-1 Community Pharmacy Residency, University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, Two Rivers, WI

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Mental Health, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, Tuscaloosa, AL



Shari May, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Spinal Cord Injury; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Joseph Merkel, Pharm.D., BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Memphis VAMC, Memphis, TN

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Ambulatory Care, Memphis VAMC, Memphis, TN



Anna Mitchell, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine/Transitions of

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN

& PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Internal Medicine, VAMC Memphis, TN



Daniel Neu, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine/Transitions of Care

Education: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Robert B. Parker, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cardiology; Associate Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of North Carolina

Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy Fellowship, University of Illinois, Chicago, IL



Lauren Peyton, Pharm.D., BCACP, CDE

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Regional One Health, Memphis, TN



Suzy Ponnapula, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Tennessee Valley Health System, Nashville, TN



Kothanur Rajanna, Masters Pharmacy, B.S. Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Hematology/Oncology, Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: MPharm, All India Institute of Medical Sciences

B.S. Pharmacy, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy



Sloan Regen, Pharm.D., BPCS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Geriatrics; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center, Houston, TX

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Geriatrics, Central Arkansas VHS, Little Rock, AR



Caroline Richmond, Pharm.D., BCPP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Inpatient Mental Health

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., East Tennessee State University

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Morehead, KY

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Psychiatry, Lexington VA, Lexington, KY



Kelly C. Rogers, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cardiology; Associate Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, University of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Charlottesville, VA



Tenley Ryan, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine/Transitions of Care; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN

& PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Internal Medicine, VAMC Memphis, TN



Shannon Stewart, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Palliative Care; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency with Geriatrics Emphasis, VAMC Memphis, TN



Brooke Sullivan, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care - Anticoagulation

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Joshua W. Sullivan, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCACP, BCGP

Associate Chief Clinical Programs, PGY1 Residency Program Director; PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Melanie P. Swims, Pharm.D., BCPS

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care; Associate Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Ashleigh S. Thompson, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency with Ambulatory Care Emphasis, VAMC Memphis, TN



Camille Thornton, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, ID/HIV/Hepatitis C; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency with Ambulatory Care Emphasis, VAMC Memphis, TN



Nicholas B. Townsend, Pharm.D., BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Katie VanBuskirk, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Home-Based Primary Care

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Mississippi College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, VAMC Memphis, TN



Katie Wassell, Pharm.D., BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency, Memphis VAMC, Memphis, TN

PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Ambulatory Care, Memphis VAMC, Memphis, TN



Lindsey Wells, Pharm.D., BCCCP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Surgical ICU/Nutrition Support Service; Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

EDUCATION: Pharm.D., University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency & PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency in Critical Care,

Regional One, Memphis, TN