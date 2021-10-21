Post-Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program

About Memphis

The city of Memphis sits on a high bluff at the banks of the Mississippi River. Memphis was founded in 1819 and is named after the famed Egyptian capital on the banks of the Nile River. The city has a population of roughly 675,000 residents, has a remarkably affordable cost of living, the weather is mostly warm and sunny, with great spots for after-work entertainment and outdoor recreation.



Memphis is best known for being the birthplace of blues and having a driving influence in the evolution of rock ‘n roll. It draws visitors from all over the world to visit Graceland, Sun Studios and Beal Street the birth place of the blues. The city boasts great national destinations, such as: one of the best Zoo’s in the country, the Bass Pro Pyramid, Botanical Gardens, a rich arts community, Shelby Farms for outdoor recreation and the food, Southern cuisine and barbecue.



Thank you for your interest in the Memphis VA Healthcare Center Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. If you have questions please feel free to contact me at the e-mail listed below, or feel free to give me a call. I will do my best to provide assistance. We wish you the best in your new professional career as a PMHNP.



Scot K. Canfield, Ph.D., APN-BC

Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Residency Director

VAMC-Memphis 1030 Jefferson Memphis, TN 38104

Office: 901-523-8990 ext. 4077

Cell: 870-225-9129

scot.canfield@va.gov