Post-Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program
The Memphis VA Healthcare Center (MVAHC) is proud to participate in the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. The residency program provides each resident intensive clinical experiences guided by carefully selected preceptors who are excellent clinicians and caring mentors. Program faculty and preceptors make every effort to support each resident in their professional development. The clinical experiences are augmented with professional development activities to advance the knowledge and skill level of new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP).
Through this training process the VA seeks to develop mental health clinicians who are highly skilled in evidence-based practices and who are ready to meet the challenges of serving our country’s veterans. Upon completion of this program, graduates will receive a Residency Completion Certificate from the program with the number of documented clinical hours. Attending a post-graduate residency program will assist you in building clinical knowledge, skill and confidence that will advance you in your career as a PMHNP.
Residency Curriculum Brief Summary
- The program runs for 12-months and the residents work 40-hrs a week. The residents will spend 32-hrs a week in clinical practice and 8-hrs in didactics.
- Participate in a minimum of 3 clinical rotations, may include: Outpatient Psych (BHIP), Consult Service, Inpatient Psychiatry, PTSD Clinic, PRRC, Chemical Dependency, MICHM (chronically and persistently mental ill) and suicide prevention.
- Complete an individual Quality Improvement project prior to residency completion.
- Complete a clinical presentation for BHIP grand rounds.
- Develop a professional portfolio.
- Participate in mentoring and a didactic seminar 4-hours a week.
Who is eligible to participate
- Possess United States Citizenship.
- Graduated from an accredited school within the past 12 months and no prior employment/work history as a NP in the PMH specialty.
- Your graduate psychiatric nurse practitioner program must be accredited by either: the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
- Master’s degree or Doctorate degree with a specialty in Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing.
- Possess proficiency in written and spoken English.
- Completion of one or more of the following; drug screen, background investigation, lab and physical exam, tuberculosis skin testing, Hep B titer.
- Applicants must have a RN license by the start date of the program.
Application Dates
- Applications are accepted starting September 1, 2021 through January 4, 2022
- Applications review and the interview process will begin January 5, 2022
- Acceptance decisions will be made by March 2, 2022
- The residency will begin on July 19, 2022
Application Requirements
- A complete application packet is required to be considered for the residency program. Incomplete applications will be excluded for consideration.
- Application information, forms and other important information can be found on the website for the VA OAA Competency-Based Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. The link to the site is: https://www.va.gov/OAA/Nursing/Explore_our_NPRPrograms.asp
- A Letter of Interest including a minimum of the following: 1-2 pages double spaced, your top three professional goals including how they will further the profession, your interest in this specific residency opportunity, and your interest in serving a veteran patient population.
- Curriculum Vitae/Résumé, including but not limited to: Education & Awards/Honors, Work/Life Experience, Research & Publication, Leadership Experience, Professional Memberships, Military Service, Veteran Status.
- Nursing school transcripts
- A copy of RN license
- A copy of APRN license if obtained by date of application
- A copy of DEA licensure if obtained (not required)
- A copy of BLS certification
- Three letters of recommendation: one from an academic instructor, one from a preceptor, one from a place of employment/co-worker. Individuals offering a recommendation must also be available for verbal reference.
- The completed PMHNP Residency Application with all supplemental materials should be submitted to scot.canfield@va.gov, preferably as one PDF submission.
The Interview Process
- Each selected candidate will participate in a face-to-face or virtual interview.
- Each candidate will present a case study of a patient they have provided care: presentation is 20-30min maximum, submit and discuss the plan of care for the patient, provide a SOAP note for the patient, and please be vigilant in maintaining the confidentiality of the patient.
The applicants must within 90-days of the start date present the following
- Obtain state NP licensure and prescriptive authority licensure (if required by your state).
- DEA certification is not required
- Obtain ANCC board certification as a PMHNP
- Failure to obtain the licensures and certifications within 90 days of start, will result in removal from the residency program
Residency Salary and Benefits
- The residents in our program are considered federal full-time trainees with a one-year commitment. The salary and benefit package defined by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).
- Please recognize this is a temporary position. Employment after completion of program not guaranteed
- Time worked does not go towards federal service
- Union representation is not available for residents participating in this program
- For further information please refer to this link: Salary and Benefits
The VAMC in Memphis, TN consists of one main campus located at 1030 Jefferson Avenue, and nine community based outpatient clinics. It is a tertiary care facility classified as a Clinical Referral Level I-a Facility and one of the most complex medical centers in the VA system. Services are available to more than 206,000 Veterans living in a 53-county tri-state area (Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi). The VAMC in Memphis is part of the VA MidSouth Healthcare Network, VISN 9, which includes facilities in Lexington and Louisville, KY; Nashville and Mountain Home, TN. It is a teaching hospital, providing a full range of patient care services, with state-of-the-art technology, as well as extensive education and research programs.
About Memphis
The city of Memphis sits on a high bluff at the banks of the Mississippi River. Memphis was founded in 1819 and is named after the famed Egyptian capital on the banks of the Nile River. The city has a population of roughly 675,000 residents, has a remarkably affordable cost of living, the weather is mostly warm and sunny, with great spots for after-work entertainment and outdoor recreation.
Memphis is best known for being the birthplace of blues and having a driving influence in the evolution of rock ‘n roll. It draws visitors from all over the world to visit Graceland, Sun Studios and Beal Street the birth place of the blues. The city boasts great national destinations, such as: one of the best Zoo’s in the country, the Bass Pro Pyramid, Botanical Gardens, a rich arts community, Shelby Farms for outdoor recreation and the food, Southern cuisine and barbecue.
Thank you for your interest in the Memphis VA Healthcare Center Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. If you have questions please feel free to contact me at the e-mail listed below, or feel free to give me a call. I will do my best to provide assistance. We wish you the best in your new professional career as a PMHNP.
Scot K. Canfield, Ph.D., APN-BC
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Residency Director
VAMC-Memphis 1030 Jefferson Memphis, TN 38104
Office: 901-523-8990 ext. 4077
Cell: 870-225-9129
scot.canfield@va.gov