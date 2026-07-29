Volunteer or donate
VA Memphis Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Volunteer
VA Memphis Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the medical center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments. Visit our Volunteer Assignments section below to learn more. VA Memphis Healthcare System has a rich tradition of partnership with local corporations and community organizations volunteering for a one time project or on a regular schedule.
To volunteer, call or visit the Center of Development and Civic Engagement at VA Memphis Healthcare System. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.
Give
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including:
- hygiene products
- refreshment supplies
- hotel rooms
- recreational activities
Non-cash contributions are used to make our Veterans' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include:
- magazines for patient waiting rooms
- coffee and cookies
- new or gently used clothing
- telephone cards
- gift cards
- gas cards
To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact the Center of Development and Civic Engagement at VA Memphis Healthcare System.
Donate
Through E-Donate, donors can select from a number of accounts at the medical center they wish to donate to. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100% certain their donations will go directly to Veteran patients they select.
Donated money at VA Memphis Healthcare System goes to items such as hygiene products, refreshment supplies for Veterans, hotel room, and recreational activities. The monetary donation is made through a secure site at the Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation and you can donate by any electronic means commonly used on the Internet today (i.e. credit card or debit card). You choose the medical center, you choose the amount, and you choose from available options how your money will support local Veterans.
We've listed some of the ways you can volunteer below. However, if you have special skills to offer, please call us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our patients.
Volunteer Van Drivers
Help pick-up outpatients receiving chemotherapy, dialysis, radiation therapy, and other outpatient appointments. To fill this role, you must have a current drivers license and automobile insurance and pass a physical exam. Hours: 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, or 12:00 noon - 5:00 p.m.
Information Desk Volunteer
Help patients and visitors with information and clinic locations. Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, or 12:00 noon - 4:00 p.m.
Parking Lot Golf Cart Drivers
Help outpatients in our large parking areas with access to the medical center. To fill this role, you must have a current drivers license. Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, or 12:00 noon - 3:30 p.m.
Volunteer Office Assistant
Help different medical or administrative offices in the medical center. Duties include filing, answering phones, and greeting and directing patients. Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, or 12:00 noon - 4:00 p.m.
Patient Escort Volunteers
Provide assistance with pushing patients in wheelchairs to their scheduled appointments. Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Magazine / Book Cart
Sort donated magazines and books, and take the cart to designated waiting areas. Open hours.
Mail Room Assistant
Complete mail room projects and deliver mail to medical center departments. Open hours.
Ward Volunteer
Visits with patients, run errands and assist staff. Available positions every day, 8:00 a.m. - Noon, Noon - 4:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Information Desk Volunteer
Evenings and weekends available.
Phone Call Volunteer
Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. available.
Patient Escort
Monday through Friday, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. available.