Volunteer or donate

Volunteer

VA Memphis Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the medical center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments. Visit our Volunteer Assignments section below to learn more. VA Memphis Healthcare System has a rich tradition of partnership with local corporations and community organizations volunteering for a one time project or on a regular schedule.

To volunteer, call or visit the Center of Development and Civic Engagement at VA Memphis Healthcare System. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.

Give

Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including:

hygiene products

refreshment supplies

hotel rooms

recreational activities

Non-cash contributions are used to make our Veterans' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include:

magazines for patient waiting rooms

coffee and cookies

new or gently used clothing

telephone cards

gift cards

gas cards

To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact the Center of Development and Civic Engagement at VA Memphis Healthcare System.

Donate

Click here to donate

Through E-Donate, donors can select from a number of accounts at the medical center they wish to donate to. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs administrative costs are appropriated so donors can be 100% certain their donations will go directly to Veteran patients they select.

Donated money at VA Memphis Healthcare System goes to items such as hygiene products, refreshment supplies for Veterans, hotel room, and recreational activities. The monetary donation is made through a secure site at the Department of Treasury’s www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation and you can donate by any electronic means commonly used on the Internet today (i.e. credit card or debit card). You choose the medical center, you choose the amount, and you choose from available options how your money will support local Veterans.