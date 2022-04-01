Locations

Main location

Memphis Vet Center Address 2605 Nonconnah Blvd Suite 160 Memphis, TN 38132-2110 Directions on Google Maps Phone 901-522-3950 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Memphis Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Memphis Vet Center - Atoka, TN Located at Atoka City Hall 334 Atoka-Munford Road Atoka, TN 38004 Directions on Google Maps Phone 901-522-3950 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Clarksdale, MS Located at Clarksdale Civic Auditorium 506 E. 2nd Street Clarksdale, MS 38614 Directions on Google Maps Phone 901-522-3950 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Dyersburg, TN Located at Cumberland Presbyterian Church 2280 Parr Avenue Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions on Google Maps Phone 901-522-3950 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Jackson, TN Located at VFW Post 6496 285 Airways Blvd. Jackson, TN 38301 Directions on Google Maps Phone 901-522-3950 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Jonesboro, AR Located at Beck Center for Veterans Arkansas State Unversity Jonesboro, AR 72467 Directions on Google Maps Phone 901-522-3950 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Tupelo, MS Located at VVA & Marine Corps League 820 East Main Street Tupelo, MS 38804 Directions on Google Maps Phone 901-522-3950 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Mobile Vet Center Phone 901-522-3950

Vet Centers in other areas

