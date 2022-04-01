 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Memphis Vet Center

2605 Nonconnah Blvd
Suite 160
Memphis, TN 38132-2110

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
If you can’t make it to our Memphis Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Memphis Vet Center - Atoka, TN

Atoka City Hall
334 Atoka-Munford Road
Atoka, TN 38004

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Clarksdale, MS

Clarksdale Civic Auditorium
506 E. 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Dyersburg, TN

Cumberland Presbyterian Church
2280 Parr Avenue
Dyersburg, TN 38024

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Jackson, TN

VFW Post 6496
285 Airways Blvd.
Jackson, TN 38301

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Jonesboro, AR

Beck Center for Veterans
Arkansas State Unversity
Jonesboro, AR 72467

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Vet Center - Tupelo, MS

VVA & Marine Corps League
820 East Main Street
Tupelo, MS 38804

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Memphis Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.