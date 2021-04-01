Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Mesquite Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Mesquite Vet Center - Anderson County VSO Located at VA Outpatient Clinic - Palestine 2000 TX-256 Loop Suite 36 Palestine, TX 75801 Directions on Google Maps Phone 972-288-8030

Mesquite Vet Center - Eastfield College Located at Eastfield College SVA Office 3737 Motley Dr, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions on Google Maps Phone 972-288-8030

Mesquite Vet Center - Evans Senior Center Located at Evans Senior Center 1116 Hillcrest Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions on Google Maps Phone 972-288-8030

Mesquite Vet Center - MLK Center Located at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd BLDG A Activity Room A Dallas, TX 75215 Directions on Google Maps Phone 972-288-8030

Mesquite Vet Center - Smith County Located at Cotton Belt Building 1517 West Front Street Rm #255 Tyler, TX 75702 Directions on Google Maps Phone 972-288-8030

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.