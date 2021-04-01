 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Mesquite Vet Center

Address

502 West Kearney Street
Suite 300
Mesquite, TX 75149

Phone

Mesquite Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Mesquite Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Mesquite Vet Center - Anderson County VSO

Located at

VA Outpatient Clinic - Palestine
2000 TX-256 Loop Suite 36
Palestine, TX 75801

Phone

Palestine-3-2018

Mesquite Vet Center - Eastfield College

Located at

Eastfield College SVA Office
3737 Motley Dr,
Mesquite, TX 75150

Phone

test

Mesquite Vet Center - Evans Senior Center

Located at

Evans Senior Center
1116 Hillcrest
Mesquite, TX 75149

Phone

test

Mesquite Vet Center - MLK Center

Located at

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
BLDG A Activity Room A
Dallas, TX 75215

Phone

MLK Community Center

Mesquite Vet Center - Smith County

Located at

Cotton Belt Building
1517 West Front Street
Rm #255
Tyler, TX 75702

Phone

Cotton Belt Building

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.