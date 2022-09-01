Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Metro East Vet Center

Address

228 West Pointe Drive
Swansea, IL 62226

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Vet Center Building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Metro East Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Metro East Vet Center - Scott Air Force Base

Located at

375th Medical Group
310 W Losey Street
Scott Air Force Base, IL 62225

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

375th Medical Group Clinic

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.