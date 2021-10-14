Mission and vision

Our vision

Our vision is to continue to strive to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care by providing exemplary services that are both patient centered and evidence based. This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement. It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation’s well being through education, research, and service in national emergencies

For more information on our core values please go to www.va.gov/icare/.

Who we serve

At the Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Miami and our 8 community-based outpatient clinics, we offer a variety of health services to meet the needs of our nation's Veterans. Our other health care facilities include Fisher House, a home away from home where Veterans’ families can stay, free of charge, while their loved one receives treatment.