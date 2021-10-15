Transportation for Veterans
Transportation services for Veterans are available for certain individuals.
Other Veteran shuttle services
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS )
1201 Northwest 16th Street
Miami, FL 33125-1624
Map of Miami campus
Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.
Contact:
Christian Zegarra
Email: christian.zegarra@va.gov
Phone: 305-575-7000, ext. 13030
Alternate contact:
Manuel Pinate
Email: Manuel.Pinate@va.gov
Phone: 305-575-7000, ext. 13030 or 13121
Guidelines for using transportation services
All passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use transportation services may not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)