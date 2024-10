When: Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: 2nd Floor Auditoium 1201 Northwest 16th Street Miami, FL Cost: Free





The Miami VA Caregiver Support Program will be hosting a Caregiver Resource Fair on November 1st, 2024 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM for Veteran and Caregivers.

Please register using this link:

https://miamicaregiverevents.rsvpify.com

Please reach out to your CSP SW or PACT SW for Respite if needed

Other VA events