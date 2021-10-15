Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, the Miami VA Healthcare System can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with the services you need
The National Call Center for Homeless Veterans - 877-424-3838 - will connect you with local providers who can personalize the services you need.
Care we provide at the Miami VA Healthcare System
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Miami homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care