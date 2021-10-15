 Skip to Content
Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our Miami VA Healthcare System suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Care we provide at Miami VA Healthcare System 

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
