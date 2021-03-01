Locations
Main locations
Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1201 Northwest 16th Street
Miami, FL 33125-1624
Main phone: 305-575-7000
Mental health clinic: 305-575-7000 x3914
Health clinic locations
Deerfield Beach VA Clinic
2100 Southwest 10th Street
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442-7690
Main phone: 954-570-5572
Mental health clinic: 305-575-7000 x3214
Hollywood VA Clinic
3702 Washington Street, Suite 201
Hollywood, FL 33021-8283
Main phone: 954-986-1811
Mental health clinic: 305-575-7000 x3214
Homestead VA Clinic
950 Krome Avenue, Suite 401
Homestead, FL 33030-4443
Main phone: 305-248-0874
Mental health clinic: 305-575-7664
Key Largo VA Clinic
105662 Overseas Highway
Key Largo, FL 33037-3010
Main phone: 305-451-0164
Mental health clinic: 305-575-7664
Key West VA Clinic
1300 Douglas Circle, Building L-15
Key West, FL 33040-4536
Main phone: 305-293-4863
Mental health clinic: 305-293-4827
Miami Flagler VA Clinic
1492 West Flagler Street, Suite 102
Miami, FL 33135-2209
Main phone: 305-541-5864
Mental health clinic: 305-575-7000 x12515
Pembroke Pines VA Clinic
7369 Sheridan Street, Suite 102
Hollywood, FL 33024-2776
Main phone: 954-894-1668
Mental health clinic: 305-575-7000 x3219
William "Bill" Kling Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
9800 West Commercial Boulevard
Sunrise, FL 33351-4325
Main phone: 954-475-5500
Mental health clinic: 305-575-5000 x3214