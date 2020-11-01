News Releases
New data shows Veterans’ increased use of online VA health care tools during COVID-19 pandemicAugust 06, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released new data today showing a significant increase in the use of My HealtheVet, a VA online tool designed to help Veterans make informed decisions about their health.