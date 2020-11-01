 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

News Releases

Get the latest news from the Miami VA Healthcare System. For more information about the Miami VA Healthcare System, contact our Public Affairs Office at 305-575-7303.

New data shows Veterans’ increased use of online VA health care tools during COVID-19 pandemic

August 06, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released new data today showing a significant increase in the use of My HealtheVet, a VA online tool designed to help Veterans make informed decisions about their health.

1