 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Operating status

VA Miami health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Deerfield Beach VA Clinic
Facility notice
Scheduled Appointments Only
Hollywood VA Clinic
Facility notice
Scheduled Appointments Only
Homestead VA Clinic
Facility notice
Scheduled Appointments Only
Key Largo VA Clinic
Facility notice
Scheduled Appointments Only
Key West VA Clinic
Facility notice
Scheduled Appointments Only - Clinic Access is managed in partnership with the U.S. Navy. New patients should contact the clinic to learn about required documentation.
Miami Flagler VA Clinic
Facility notice
Scheduled Appointments Only
Pembroke Pines VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Scheduled Appointments Only
William "Bill" Kling Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Facility notice
Scheduled Appointments Only

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans crisis line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse (during emergency only): 877-741-3400

Change your appointment: 305-575-7520 or 888-276-1785

Media inquiries: 305-575-3399

National Veterans helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator (during emergency only): 877-741-3400

Pharmacy refill: 305-575-3133

Staff locator: 866-233-0152

Telephone care (during emergency only): 877-741-3400

Employee hotline: 866-233-0152