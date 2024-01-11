COVID-19 Updates
This page will include general updates on COVID-19 and precautionary measures occurring at Miami VA Healthcare System facilities.
There has been a recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Florida and the Miami VA Healthcare System, including the Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center and clinics.
To ensure the safety and care of Veteran patients and employees, we are requesting Veterans and visitors to wear a mask within our facilities, however, wearing of masks is not a requirement except on units experiencing an outbreak. Masks will be offered at all sites of care at the main entrances and check-in desks.
We will review these precautions a minimum of every two weeks and provide updates, as needed.
Additional Screening Measures Implemented
Procedures
- Veterans undergoing invasive procedures will be screened for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and/or recent contacts (within the past 7 days).
Admissions
- All Veterans/patients admitted to acute care will be screened for COVID-19; Veterans/patients will be asked to wear a mask until the test results are complete.
- All Veterans/Patients admitted to the Mental Health Inpatient Unit will require a confirmed negative COVID-19 test prior to going to that floor for admission.
Visitors
- No additional restrictions will be required for visitation/visitors, EXCEPT in units experiencing outbreaks.