COVID-19 Updates

There has been a recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Florida and the Miami VA Healthcare System, including the Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center and clinics.

To ensure the safety and care of Veteran patients and employees, we are requesting Veterans and visitors to wear a mask within our facilities, however, wearing of masks is not a requirement except on units experiencing an outbreak. Masks will be offered at all sites of care at the main entrances and check-in desks.

We will review these precautions a minimum of every two weeks and provide updates, as needed.