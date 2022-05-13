Emergency preparedness

Hurricane Preparedness

Now is the time to start preparing.

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 – November 30. Never underestimate the value of being prepared!

For the 2022 Hurricane Season, atmospheric scientists Kyle Davis and Xubin Zeng predict a slightly above-average hurricane season over the North Atlantic with 7 hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes, 14 named storms, and 129 ACEs, or accumulated cyclone energy, defined as the sum of the squares of the 6-hourly windspeeds in knots above tropical storm strength.

More details about this year's forecast are available in this report: April 2022 Tropical Cyclone Forecast. The forecast will be updated in June 2022.

Check out the information below to learn more about hurricanes, hazards associated with hurricanes, and what you can do to prepare.