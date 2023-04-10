Toxic Exposure Screening

Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

We provide a quick screening to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. We’ll inform you and your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns.

Care we provide at VA Miami health care

Toxic exposure screenings are available at Miami VA healthcare System.

Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care will receive an initial screening and a follow-up screening at least once every 5 years. Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.

The screening will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:

Open burn pits and other airborne hazards

Gulf War-related exposures

Agent Orange

Radiation

Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure

Other exposures

We’ll then give you information about any benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources you may need.

Ask about the screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you don’t have an upcoming appointment, or if you want to get the screening sooner, contact:

Toll free: 888-276-1786

Direct: 305-575-7000 Ext 12000