Nora Adegbolagun

Since then, she has served in various roles across six VA Medical Centers, including four within VISN 8. Her diverse experience includes working as a Health Systems Specialist to the Network Director, Director, Associate Director, and Chief of Staff offices. Additionally, Ms. Adegbolagun has extensive experience in Health Administration Services (HAS), where she spent the first nine years of her 16-year VA career.

A current member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and the Immediate Past President of Speakeasy Toastmasters, Nora holds a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from the University of South Florida.