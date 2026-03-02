He has served as the Chief of Staff at the Miami VA Healthcare System since 2023, and as Chief Surgical Consultant for VISN 8 since 2009. In these roles, he oversees medical services for 60,000 Veterans in South Florida and surgical services for more than 716,000 Veterans in Florida and the Caribbean. He has also served as the Chief of Surgery and Associate Chief of Staff for Operative Care at the Miami VA since 2005.

Dr. Spector began his VA career in 2003 as a full-time surgeon, having previously spent many years at the West Haven VA in Connecticut as a resident where he developed his passion for caring for Veterans. He is recognized as a leader in several VISN and VA surgical programs. Dr. Spector graduated from Boston University, School of Medicine, and completed his residency training in General Surgery at Yale University, followed by a fellowship in Surgical Oncology at the University of Miami.

His primary clinical interests focus on the management of patients with hepatobiliary, pancreatic, and upper gastrointestinal malignancies, with a particular emphasis on laparoscopic and robotic techniques. Dr. Spector is also deeply involved in system and organizational development, concentrating on patient safety, efficiency, program development, and performance improvement.

In addition to his VA activities, Dr. Spector is a Professor of Surgery in the Division of Surgical Oncology, Dewitt Daughtry Family Surgery Department, at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.