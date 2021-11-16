BEE Award
The BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes and celebrates Nursing Service support staff who demonstrates excellence through their clinical skills and the extraordinary compassionate care they deliver everyday.
What is The BEE Award?
Do you know a Nursing Assistant, Health Tech or a Surgical Tech who is extraordinary? Someone who demonstrates excellent clinical skills and compassionate care? Then we want to hear from you!
Who may be nominated?
- Nursing Assistants
- Health Techs
- Surgical Techs
Who may nominate a nursing service support staff?
- Medical Doctors
- Patients
- Patient families
- Staff
- Visitors
- Volunteers
The nominated Nursing Service support staff demonstrates Veteran Health Administration “I CARE” values on a consistent basis.
- Integrity
- Commitment
- Advocacy
- Respect
- Excellence
Recognition
Each BEE award recipient is recognized with a framed certificate, a BEE pin and a trophy engraved with the words “Being Exceptional Everyday”. Additionally, the recipient’s team receives muffins.
Spread the News!
How can you help with the nomination? If a patient, family member or visitor has an amazing story to tell about one of your co-worker and they want to show gratitude, tell them about the BEE award!
NOMINATE TODAY!
Click the button below to nominate an extraordinary nursing assistant, health technician or surgical technician for the BEE Award!
Once complete, submit the fillable pdf form save the document and attach the pdf document in the email to vhamiadaisyaward-beeaward@va.gov.
RESOURCES
CONTACT
Bethania M. Delucien, DHS, MSN, RN
BEE Award Coordinator
Bethania.Delucien@va.gov
305-575-7000 Ext. 13546
vhamiadaisyaward-beeaward@va.gov