Onboarding for VA Medical Residents

Welcome to the Miami VA Healthcare System. This page is designed to assist our medical residents with the onboarding process.

New Residents

If you are a new resident in a Jackson Graduate Medical Education Program, you should follow the instructions provided in New Innovations. Note: If you are applying from out of state and require fingerprinting, please check the New Innovations portal for you SOI/SON number and provide it at your VA fingerprint appointment.

Returning Residents

If you are starting a new program but have worked at Jackson or UM previously, you need to submit paperwork to receive a VA appointment for your new training program. Please provide the following documentation to your residency coordinator:

New VA ID Badge (Non-PIV Card) Requirement

All residents and fellows must have a valid VA ID badge to access VA computers. Residents who have not been issued a VA ID badge should contact their residency coordinator immediately.

VA Residents

If you are starting a VA residency program, your application process will follow a different process. Please contact your VA Residency Coordinator. Our mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

The Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center is a teaching and research hospital. We are committed to preparing medical fellows, residents, interns and students for a rewarding experience in the medical community. This Web page will assist you during the application and orientation process.

Orientation Dates

PGY 1 Orientation

Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center

T.C. Doherty Auditorium (2nd floor)

TBD

PGY 2-7 Orientation

Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center

T.C. Doherty Auditorium (2nd floor)

TBD

Application Packet Checklist

When you are ready to begin completing the application packet checklist, click here.

Talent Management System (TMS) Training

Additional Information

If you have questions, please contact your applicable clinical service. For a complete list, click here.

For more information on federal employment please visit USAJOBS.gov.*

At the end of your rotation at the Miami VA Healthcare System, residents are strongly encouraged to complete the VA Learner's Perception Survey. The survey results are used to improve the residency program for future participants.

* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked websites. The link will open in a new window.