Pharmacy Residency
PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
Post Graduate Year One (PGY1) Pharmacy Practice Residency Program
The Miami VA Healthcare System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program emphasizes training in adult clinical pharmacy practice. Pharmacy services are decentralized with a diverse population of practitioners assuming critical roles in the training of pharmacy and medical students and residents. The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency conducted by the Miami VA Healthcare System, Miami, Florida is accredited by ASHP. The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency spans one year (52 weeks) providing a minimum of 2,000 hours of orientation, instruction, and experience in adult clinical pharmacy practice. The program emphasizes training in various aspects of pharmacotherapy within the acute, chronic and ambulatory care settings. During each rotation, and under the guidance of their preceptors, the resident will function as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist with all associated responsibilities. Residency preceptors, in concert with the Program Director, will evaluate the resident’s progress and identify areas of competence and deficiency.
Program Purpose Statement
PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
Residency Information
Residency Program Director: Carmela Jean, carmela.jean@va.gov
Duration/Type: 12-month (52 weeks) residency
Start Date: July 1 (tentative)
Number of positions: five PGY-1 Pharmacy and one PGY-1 with Mental Health Electives
Estimated Stipend: $44,568
Fringe Benefits: Two weeks of vacation per year, 11 paid holidays, travel allowances for selected meetings and seminars.
Orientation
Hospital Orientation
Pharmacy Services Orientation
Pharmacademic Residency/RLS Orientation
Inpatient/Ambulatory Skill Verification
Hospital Computer Program Orientation
Core Rotations
- Ambulatory Care (PACT)
- Critical Care (SICU/CCU)
- Internal Medicine
Elective Rotations
- Geriatrics
- Geriatrics / HBPC (Home Based Primary Care))
- Infectious Disease
- Oncology
- Pain Management
- Pharmacy Administration
- Pharmacy Informatics / Pharmacoeconomics
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Psychiatry
- Surgery
Longitudinal Experiences
Ambulatory Care (PACT)
Duty Hours Documentation
Hospital Pharmacy / Service Commitment
Practice Management and Drug Policy
Research (Projects)
Teaching Certificate Program (optional elective)
Presentations/Meetings
ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
Regional Residency Conference
FSHP Annual Clinical Meeting
Dade County Residency Forum
South Florida Residency Symposium
Recruitment and Selection of Residents
Applications are accepted through the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PHORCAS) by submitting a CV, a letter of intent (a personal statement about the applicant’s professional goals and objectives), college transcripts, and 3 completed recommendation forms (no letter required).
Interview Required: Yes
Application Deadline: January 10th
Special Requirements for Acceptance: The applicant must possess a Pharm.D. degree and be a United States citizen eligible for licensure in any one of the 50 states or Puerto Rico.