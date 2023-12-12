Post Graduate Year One (PGY1) Pharmacy Practice Residency Program

The Miami VA Healthcare System PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program emphasizes training in adult clinical pharmacy practice. Pharmacy services are decentralized with a diverse population of practitioners assuming critical roles in the training of pharmacy and medical students and residents. The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency conducted by the Miami VA Healthcare System, Miami, Florida is accredited by ASHP. The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency spans one year (52 weeks) providing a minimum of 2,000 hours of orientation, instruction, and experience in adult clinical pharmacy practice. The program emphasizes training in various aspects of pharmacotherapy within the acute, chronic and ambulatory care settings. During each rotation, and under the guidance of their preceptors, the resident will function as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist with all associated responsibilities. Residency preceptors, in concert with the Program Director, will evaluate the resident’s progress and identify areas of competence and deficiency.

Program Purpose Statement

PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.

Residency Information

Residency Program Director: Carmela Jean, carmela.jean@va.gov

Duration/Type: 12-month (52 weeks) residency

Start Date: July 1 (tentative)

Number of positions: five PGY-1 Pharmacy and one PGY-1 with Mental Health Electives

Estimated Stipend: $44,568

Fringe Benefits: Two weeks of vacation per year, 11 paid holidays, travel allowances for selected meetings and seminars.

Orientation

Hospital Orientation

Pharmacy Services Orientation

Pharmacademic Residency/RLS Orientation

Inpatient/Ambulatory Skill Verification

Hospital Computer Program Orientation

Core Rotations

Ambulatory Care (PACT)

Critical Care (SICU/CCU)

Internal Medicine

Elective Rotations

Geriatrics

Geriatrics / HBPC (Home Based Primary Care))

Infectious Disease

Oncology

Pain Management

Pharmacy Administration

Pharmacy Informatics / Pharmacoeconomics

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)

Psychiatry

Surgery

Longitudinal Experiences

Ambulatory Care (PACT)

Duty Hours Documentation

Hospital Pharmacy / Service Commitment

Practice Management and Drug Policy

Research (Projects)

Teaching Certificate Program (optional elective)

Presentations/Meetings

ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting

Regional Residency Conference

FSHP Annual Clinical Meeting

Dade County Residency Forum

South Florida Residency Symposium

Recruitment and Selection of Residents

Applications are accepted through the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PHORCAS) by submitting a CV, a letter of intent (a personal statement about the applicant’s professional goals and objectives), college transcripts, and 3 completed recommendation forms (no letter required).

Interview Required: Yes

Application Deadline: January 10th

Special Requirements for Acceptance: The applicant must possess a Pharm.D. degree and be a United States citizen eligible for licensure in any one of the 50 states or Puerto Rico.