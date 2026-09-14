Miami VA Psychology Training Program

Eligibility Requirements for Psychology Residents and Interns

Read Eligibility Requirements

Predoctoral Internship Program

The predoctoral internship program at the Miami VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be held in 2027. All applicants must be doctoral students in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA), Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology. Miami VA Healthcare System Psychology Predoctoral Internship Program only offers training for full-time positions; part-time positions are not available. The emphasis areas and the associated APPIC Match numbers are listed below.

Applications Due: November 2, 2026

APPIC Match Numbers APPIC Match Numbers

Neuropsychology: 122013 (1 position) Forensic: 122017 (1 position)

Geriatric Psychology: 122014 (2 positions) Health Psychology: 122012 (3 positions)

General Mental Health: 122015 (2 positions)

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders-Recovery & Rehabilitation: 122016 (1 position)

Postdoctoral Residency Program

The postdoctoral residency at the Miami VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be held in 2035.

Applicants must have completed all graduation requirements from an APA, CPA, or PCSAS accredited doctoral program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology and an APA or CPA accredited predoctoral internship in Psychology by August 1 of the residency year.

As a desire to work with a Veteran population is required, practicum or internship at a Veteran Health Administration facility is encouraged, but not mandatory.

The Psychology Residency Program is in Clinical Psychology/Health Service Psychology. Emphasis areas include Health Psychology, Rehabilitation Psychology, Mental Health Recovery and Rehabilitation, Forensic Psychology, Geriatric Psychology/Neuropsychology, and PTSD and Related Disorders. As such, clinical experiences in one of these areas is highly recommended. Additionally, Research, Administration, and Supervision are integral parts of the Miami VA Residency program, some experience, or a willingness to develop skills in these areas is also recommended.

Applications Due

December 7, 2026

Laura B. Weinberg, Ph.D., ABPP

Director of Psychology Training

1201 NW 16th St.- 116B

Miami, FL 33125

305-575-3215

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