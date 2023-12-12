Commitment to Diversity

Our Psychology Service is committed to diversity and highly encourage applicants of diverse backgrounds to apply to our program. We encourage discussion of diversity in clinical experiences, didactic trainings, and professional interactions. We have an active Diversity Committee, composed of both trainees and staff, that is committed to improving hospital-wide awareness of differences in race, color, gender, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, culture, and intellectual perspective, and how these differences may be addressed and embraced in treatment. We believe that cultural competence is vital to understanding mental illness and essential to provision of adequate care. As such, VA psychologists are obligated to ensure that culturally competent services continually evolve in order to better respond to the needs of our increasingly diverse Veteran population. Supervisors also encourage continuous discussions of diversity and its relation to mental health as an essential component of psychology training.

Over the course of each training year, we also offer a variety of diversity-related educational opportunities:

Formal Continuing Education for staff and trainees

A required diversity component of assessment and therapy case conference presentations led by interns and attended by staff

Didactic seminars that are mandatory for trainees and encouraged for staff

Reflective discussions that encourage staff and trainees to discuss issues related to diversity and how these issues relate to perceptions and biases regarding themselves as well as their patients and peers

An annual community immersion experience for staff and trainees focused on exposure to cultural influences in the city of Miami, such as alternative religious organizations or homeless shelters and organizations

An annual diversity luncheon, in which staff and trainees are encouraged to share about their unique cultures

An opportunity for trainees to speak to a non-evaluative Miami VA staff psychologist who is not a member of the training committee and discuss personal issues of diversity that may arise during their intern year

Additional diversity-related services and programs currently under formulation include a consultation service for hospital staff seeking guidance on diversity issues and formal diversity presentations by guest speakers invited from the community.

Additional information about our committee can be found in our brochure. The link is provided below.



Additional information about the VA’s commitment to diversity can be found on the Office of Resolution Management, Diversity & Inclusion webpage.

Predoctoral Internship Program

The predoctoral internship program at the Miami VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be held in 2027. All applicants must be doctoral students in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology. Miami VA Healthcare System Psychology Predoctoral Internship Program offers training only for full-time positions; part-time positions are not available. The emphasis areas and the associated APPIC Match numbers are listed below.

Download the Brochure

Psychology Internship Training Program

As required by the APA Commission on Accreditation, click on the following link to find the current Internship Admissions, Support, and Placement Data

Applications Due: November 3, 2023

APPIC Match Numbers APPIC Match Numbers

Neuropsychology: 122013 (1 position) Psychiatry-Recovery & Rehabilitation: 122016 (1 position)

Geropsychology: 122014 (2 positions) Forensic: 122017 (1 position)

Health Psychology: 122012 (3 positions) Psychiatry-General: 122015 (2 positions)

Postdoctoral Residency Program

The postdoctoral residency at the Miami VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be held in 2024.

All applicants must have completed all graduation requirements from an APA-accredited doctoral program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology and an APA or Canadian Psychological Association-accredited predoctoral internship in Psychology by August 15 of the residency year. As a desire to work with a Veteran population is required, practicum or internship at a Veteran Health Administration facility is encouraged, but not mandatory. Given the emphasis in either Health Psychology (4 positions; Health-1, Integrated Health-2, Liver Diseases/HIV-1), Rehabilitation Psychology (1 position), Mental Health Recovery and Rehabilitation- (2 positions). Forensic- (1 position) or Gero/Neuro Psychology (1 position), clinical experiences in one of these areas is highly recommended. As research, administration, and supervision are integral parts of the Miami VA residency program, some experience--or a willingness to develop skills in these areas--is also recommended.

Download the Brochure

Psychology Postdoctoral Residency

As required by the APA Commission on Accreditation, click on the following link to find the current Postdoctoral Residency Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data for the clinical psychology program

Eligibility Requirements

Read Eligibility Requirements

Applications Due

December 8, 2023

Laura B. Weinberg, Ph.D., ABPP

Director of Psychology Training

1201 NW 16th St.- 116B

Miami, FL 33125

305-575-3215

*Brochures provided are in Adobe PDF format. If you experience problems downloading and/or opening these files, you will need to install Adobe Reader.