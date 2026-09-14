Psychology Residency and Internship
Our Psychology Training Program is dedicated to creating a supportive and collaborative environment for all applicants. Our program emphasizes the importance of varied experiences and perspectives in clinical practice, training, and professional development. We encourage open discussions to enhance learning and provide the highest quality care to Veterans. Both our Psychology Internship and Psychology Residency are accredited by the American Psychological Association. All questions related to the accreditation status of our programs should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street NE
Washington, DC 20002-4242
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Miami VA Psychology Training Program
Eligibility Requirements for Psychology Residents and Interns
Predoctoral Internship Program
The predoctoral internship program at the Miami VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be held in 2027. All applicants must be doctoral students in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA), Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology. Miami VA Healthcare System Psychology Predoctoral Internship Program only offers training for full-time positions; part-time positions are not available. The emphasis areas and the associated APPIC Match numbers are listed below.
Applications Due: November 2, 2026
APPIC Match Numbers APPIC Match Numbers
Neuropsychology: 122013 (1 position) Forensic: 122017 (1 position)
Geriatric Psychology: 122014 (2 positions) Health Psychology: 122012 (3 positions)
General Mental Health: 122015 (2 positions)
Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders-Recovery & Rehabilitation: 122016 (1 position)
Postdoctoral Residency Program
The postdoctoral residency at the Miami VA Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be held in 2035.
Applicants must have completed all graduation requirements from an APA, CPA, or PCSAS accredited doctoral program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology and an APA or CPA accredited predoctoral internship in Psychology by August 1 of the residency year.
As a desire to work with a Veteran population is required, practicum or internship at a Veteran Health Administration facility is encouraged, but not mandatory.
The Psychology Residency Program is in Clinical Psychology/Health Service Psychology. Emphasis areas include Health Psychology, Rehabilitation Psychology, Mental Health Recovery and Rehabilitation, Forensic Psychology, Geriatric Psychology/Neuropsychology, and PTSD and Related Disorders. As such, clinical experiences in one of these areas is highly recommended. Additionally, Research, Administration, and Supervision are integral parts of the Miami VA Residency program, some experience, or a willingness to develop skills in these areas is also recommended.
Applications Due
- December 7, 2026
Laura B. Weinberg, Ph.D., ABPP
Director of Psychology Training
1201 NW 16th St.- 116B
Miami, FL 33125
305-575-3215
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