Without Compensation | Physicians and Students
Include a copy of the following documents in your submitted packet.
• CV or resume
• PPD (within 365 days from starting date)
• TMS Training Completion Certificate (See item 9)
• Driver's License
• Proof of citizenship (birth certificate, passport, etc.)
- PIV ID Badge: Please contact your Miami VA service coordinator if you are receiving a PIV Badge. To view a complete list of coordinators, click here.
- Print your completed application on single-sided paper. Double sided forms will not be accepted.
- To expedite the processing of your packet, please scan all completed documents and email to your Miami VA service coordinator. For a complete list click here.
- If you are from out-of-state, please contact your service coordinator directly to receive the proper SOI/SON fingerprint code.
WOC Packet Documents
- Appointment Request Memo (Contact Education Service)
- Fingerprint Request Form (Contact Education Service)
- Employment Eligibility Verification (Complete and print pages 7-8 only)
- Declaration of Federal Employment
- Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Patient Abuse Memorandum (Print all pages and complete page 3)
- Self-Certification of English Proficiency (Print only)
- Authorization for Release of Information (Complete and print page 6 only)
- TMS Registration Certificate (Print TMS registration certificate only)