Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the Miami VA Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

Miami health care is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of the Bruce W. Carter Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s expanding programs or facilities. For more information, please call our Human Resources office at 305-575-3343.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.