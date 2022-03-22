Locations
Main location
Miami Vet Center
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Miami Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Miami Vet Center - Homestead
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Miami Vet Center - Key Largo
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Miami Vet Center - Miami Military Museum and Memorial
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.