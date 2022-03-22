Locations

Main location

Miami Vet Center Address 8280 Northwest 27th Street Suite 511 Miami, FL 33122-1902 Directions on Google Maps Phone 305-718-3712 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Miami Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Miami Vet Center - Homestead Located at Camillus House 27940 South Dixie Hwy Homestead, FL 33032 Directions on Google Maps Phone 305-718-3712 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Miami Vet Center - Key Largo Located at Key Largo CBOC 105662 Overseas Hwy Key Largo, FL 33037 Directions on Google Maps Phone 305-718-3712 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Miami Vet Center - Miami Military Museum and Memorial Located at Miami Military Museum and Memorial 12460 SW 152nd St Miami, FL 33177 Directions on Google Maps Phone 305-718-3712 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

