Locations

Main location

Miami Vet Center

Address

8280 Northwest 27th Street
Suite 511
Miami, FL 33122-1902

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Image of the Miami Vet Center as seen standing in front of it. Green banner with white text that reads Miami Vet Center is seen.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Miami Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Miami Vet Center - Homestead

Located at

Camillus House
27940 South Dixie Hwy
Homestead, FL 33032

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Community Access Point is located at the end of the driveway.

Miami Vet Center - Key Largo

Located at

Key Largo CBOC
105662 Overseas Hwy
Key Largo, FL 33037

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Miami Vet Center-Key Largo CBOC

Miami Vet Center - Miami Military Museum and Memorial

Located at

Miami Military Museum and Memorial
12460 SW 152nd St
Miami, FL 33177

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Image of the front facing white building which is the Miami Military Museum and Memorial. Above the face of the building reads 'Miami Military Museum and Memorial' in black.

Vet Centers in other areas

