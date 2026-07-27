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Mission and vision

VA Milwaukee Health Care System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our mission

To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers and survivors."

Our vision

VA Milwaukee health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience. 

Who we serve

VA Milwaukee Healthcare System serves Veterans in a 16-county region in southeastern and east central Wisconsin.  We operate a medical center in Milwaukee and five community-based clinics. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the upper Midwest in VISN 3, which encompasses Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky,  Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Learn more about how we serve Veterans

  • Learn more about the VA Milwaukee leadership team.

  • Find health care and services you need to stay healthy.

  • Check out the 2025 Annual Report

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