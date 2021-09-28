Mission and vision
VA Milwaukee Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Milwaukee health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Milwaukee Healthcare System serves Veterans in a 16-county region in southeastern and east central Wisconsin. We operate a medical center in Milwaukee and 5 community-based clinics. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Great Lakes Healthcare System Network (VISN 12).