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Chaplain services

VA Milwaukee health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. 

Spiritual and religious services

We are a healing and caring department for the Zablocki VA Health Care System.

We provide a safe spaces and confidential care, where Veterans of all faith traditions and world views are invited to find and restore a deepening sense of spiritual well-being.

As chaplains, we are clinically trained and come from diverse faith backgrounds and experiences. We believe that no one should have to journey through life alone, and know that there are times when we all need each other for connection, companionship, community and counseling. We honor the full humanity of every Veteran. Therefore, our goal is to support you, as you are, no matter where you have been, what you might have been or are still going through.

Chaplain supportive spiritual care programs and activities:

  • Spiritual assessment
  • Bereavement care for loss and grief
  • Suicide prevention and postvention care
  • Pre- and post-surgical care
  • Comfort and counseling (individual and group)
  • End of life issues
  • Assistance with major medical and life decision-making
  • Hospice and palliative care
  • Military sexual trauma
  • Moral injury
  • Post-traumatic stress
  • Sacramental ministry (communion, anointing of the sick, last rites and more)
  • Tele-chaplaincy
  • Whole health
  • Women Veterans
  • Risk screening to identify factors that may affect wellness and recovery
  • Facilitate spiritual issues related to tissue and organ donation
  • Communication, care and support for caregivers
  • Facilitate staff communication and team building
  • Conflict resolution among patients and family members, and staff
  • Referral to internal and external resources
  • Employee and family support and counseling
  • Memorial services
  • Warrior to soulmate – relationship enrichment program

Religious services:

  • Baptism
  • Communion
  • Last rites
  • Other rites and rituals
  • Worship
  • Religious and spiritual resources

Chaplains are members of the patient care clinical team:

  • Participate in medical rounds and patient care conferences
  • Participate in interdisciplinary education and team meetings
  • Chart spiritual care interventions on patient’s medical records
  • Facilitate communication between care teams and patient family

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

  • Faster healing
  • Greater coping skills
  • Reduced pain
  • Better quality of life

Worship services

Unity Chapel is open daily for prayer, meditation and reflection.

Milwaukee VA 

Worship services

Roman Catholic

     Sunday Mass
     8:30 a.m. in Unity Chapel
    
Jewish 

    Tuesday, 10 a.m. in Unity Chapel

Protestant

     Sunday, 10 a.m. in Unity Chapel

Muslim

    Friday, 1 p.m. prayer in Unity Chapel

Bible study

     Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. in Unity Chapel

Watch videos of our services and Bible studies

You can view our weekly Sunday worship services and our weekly Bible studies on the Milwaukee VA's YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNyBnKBcNMqFln7sQlPWsxfKyf1Tl4H9R

 

Contact a chaplain

Chief of Chaplain Service:
Chaplain Robert Allen M.ED., M.DIV., MC.HML., BCC
Milwaukee VA Medical Center
5000 W National Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53295
Office Ext 42160

Unity Chapel

Milwaukee VA Medical Center
Building 111 
First floor, room 1705
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center map

More information

  • The full range of services that chaplains provide to patients at VA Medical Centers

  • Empowering VA chaplains to achieve excellence in meeting the spiritual health care needs of Veterans

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