Chaplain services
VA Milwaukee health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
All chapel worship services and Catholic Masses are suspended until further notice. Chaplain services are still available to inpatients.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
Please contact Chaplain Service at Coming soon!
Interfaith chapel
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
Building 111
First floor
B-Wing
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center map
Hours: Coming soon!