Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

We are a healing and caring department for the Zablocki VA Health Care System.

We provide a safe spaces and confidential care, where Veterans of all faith traditions and world views are invited to find and restore a deepening sense of spiritual well-being.

As chaplains, we are clinically trained and come from diverse faith backgrounds and experiences. We believe that no one should have to journey through life alone, and know that there are times when we all need each other for connection, companionship, community and counseling. We honor the full humanity of every Veteran. Therefore, our goal is to support you, as you are, no matter where you have been, what you might have been or are still going through.

Chaplain supportive spiritual care programs and activities:

Spiritual assessment

Bereavement care for loss and grief

Suicide prevention and postvention care

Pre- and post-surgical care

Comfort and counseling (individual and group)

End of life issues

Assistance with major medical and life decision-making

Hospice and palliative care

Military sexual trauma

Moral injury

Post-traumatic stress

Sacramental ministry (communion, anointing of the sick, last rites and more)

Tele-chaplaincy

Whole health

Women Veterans

Risk screening to identify factors that may affect wellness and recovery

Facilitate spiritual issues related to tissue and organ donation

Communication, care and support for caregivers

Facilitate staff communication and team building

Conflict resolution among patients and family members, and staff

Referral to internal and external resources

Employee and family support and counseling

Memorial services

Warrior to soulmate – relationship enrichment program

Religious services:

Baptism

Communion

Last rites

Other rites and rituals

Worship

Religious and spiritual resources

Chaplains are members of the patient care clinical team:

Participate in medical rounds and patient care conferences

Participate in interdisciplinary education and team meetings

Chart spiritual care interventions on patient’s medical records

Facilitate communication between care teams and patient family

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

Worship services

Unity Chapel is open daily for prayer, meditation and reflection.

Milwaukee VA

Worship services

Roman Catholic

Sunday Mass

8:30 a.m. in Unity Chapel



Jewish

Tuesday, 10 a.m. in Unity Chapel

Protestant

Sunday, 10 a.m. in Unity Chapel

Muslim

Friday, 1 p.m. prayer in Unity Chapel

Bible study

Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. in Unity Chapel