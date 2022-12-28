March 6 Veteran telephone town hall - Milwaukee
VA Telephone Town Hall
When:
Mon. Mar 6, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Where:
Call in during the event: 855.436.3682 press *3 to ask a question
Listen over the telephone
Milwaukee , WI
Cost:
Free
If you are a Veteran, or caregiver of a Veteran enrolled in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center health care system you are invited to participate in a telephone town hall 1-2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023. The live event will be held over the telephone.
Call in any time during the live event time frame and press *3 to be connected to a screener. The screener will add your question/comment to the queue. The number is 855.436.3682. You can also listen to the call live via the website access.live/MilwaukeeVA and submit your question online.
No registration required.
