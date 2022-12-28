 Skip to Content
March 8 Veterans telephone town hall - Women's Health

Women Veterans Health Telephone Town Hall graphic

Women Veterans Health Telephone Town Hall

When:

Wed. Mar 8, 2023, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm CT

Where:

Call in during the event: 855.436.3682 press *3 to ask a question

Listen over the telephone

Milwaukee VA , WI

Cost:

Free

If you are a Veteran, or caregiver of a Veteran enrolled in the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Women Veterans Health Care you are invited to participate in a telephone town hall 4:30-5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.  The live event will be held over the telephone.

Call in any time during the live event time frame and press *3 to be connected to a screener. The screener will add your question/comment to the queue. The number is 855.436.3682. You can also listen to the call live via the website access.live/MilwaukeeVA and submit your question online.

No registration required.

Automated calls to join the telephone town hall will be made to Veterans enrolled in Milwaukee VA Women's Health. 

